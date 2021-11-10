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Voice Of The Righteous Is Richness From The Heart - Proverbs 10:20 (NIV)
20 The tongue of the righteous is choice silver,
but the heart of the wicked is of little value.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The advice of the Righteous enriches the hearer.
The Wicked spew corruption from the heart.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2z99x3ww
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