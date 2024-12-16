TOP PUBLIC - ANTIGRAVITY Planes over New York and New Jersey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This needs to get the attention of Mike Adams ASAP
Dear Mike Adams, There is much more to the current story
I found this ebook uploaded to archive.org in 2016. It is a must seen. Antigravity plane/drone deployment first started over New York and New Jersey during a approx 3 month period beginning in late 2015. This ebook explains. Notice the upload date on archive.org
This was videoed by a patriot Michael Weiss.
Please get the word out about this as this current drone deployment by the MIC has a much deeper story. They have perfected Antigravity tech and are using it against the citizenry.
TOP PUBLIC - WAR STARS 2015-2016 eBook
https://archive.org/details/TopPublic-WarStars2015-2016Ebook/mode/1up