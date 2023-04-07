Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Catherine Austin Fitts | Listen to this before making financial investments |Financial Rebellion
181 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published 16 hours ago |

The investment strategy of a financial advisor can have a huge impact on an investor's financial life. Many advisors offer different strategies that can help their clients to achieve a certain goal, whether it be short-term or long-term. A financial advisor can help investors determine which strategy is best for them, whether it is to save for retirement, to invest in the stock market, or to invest in real estate. in financial rebellion's new episode catherine austin fitts discusses the financial decisions you should make right now.

Keywords
whoagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket