The Cassini Crater on Mars: Proof of Intelligent Engineering

The Cassini Crater on Mars is a huge crater having a diameter of more than 400 km. Although at first glance it appears to be round, closer examination reveals that it actually has the shape of a decagon (a regular polygon having 10 equal sides). When I measured the diameter of a fitted decagon, I found that it was very close to the length of 10Φ°° [10 capital φ big latitude degrees] which is equal to 412.1300 km, so I sized the decagon to this diameter. Note the symmetry of the number 10Φ with the 10 sides of a decagon. Also note that Φ [capital φ] is equal to 1/φ where φ is the golden mean which is approximately equal to 1.61803, and that a big degree is equal to 1.125 regular degrees. The decagon fits the perimeter of the crater best when the diagonal joining the northern and southern vertices of the decagon has a clockwise bearing angle of 12°. I determined the coordinates of the centre of the fitted decagon to be 12√3°° N and 32π 1/50 radians W of the Elysium Mons Prime Meridian.

There are over 85 small and medium sized craters with central peaks that lie both within and outside the Cassini Crater. Out first assumption is that these craters are completely independent of the Cassini Crater and have arisen from impacts from outer space. This is an entirely false assumption. On the contrary, these craters have been intelligently created for the express purpose of aligning with different rotations of the Cassini Crater decagon. If the 5 diagonals joining the opposite vertices of the decagon are extended by a factor of 3.6 beyond the crater’s perimeter, specific rotations of the decagon about its centre cause one or more of the diagonals to align with the central peak of a smaller crater. When the decagon is rotated in steps of 1 degree, only 35 consecutive 1 degree step rotations of the decagon plus the starting position were needed to point to a total of 360 compass directions. At least one of the 5 extended diagonals intersected the central peak of one of the smaller craters for 33 of the steps and the other 2 steps aligned with the east and west sides of the central peak of the Luzin Crater. A total of 46 rather than 36 central peaks of craters were found for the 1 degree steps of the compass since sometimes a step aligned with more than 1 crater with a central peak.

There were also 42 craters with central peaks which did not align to the extended diagonals of the compass. They were found to align to one of the extended diagonals when the decagon was rotated from 1 of 2 reference positions by a number of degrees that matched the value of a sacred geometry formula such as 4φ or 10π degrees. The 2 reference positions were (1) when the diagonal of the northern and southern vertices had a clockwise bearing angle of 12° and (2) when the diagonal of the northern and southern vertices had a clockwise bearing angle of 0°.

Hence, the Cassini Crater on Mars is actually a vast system of at least 89 craters consisting of the main 412 km diameter crater together with scores of smaller craters having noticeable central peaks. The entire system has an amazing total diameter of atbout 1500 km. The sophistication of the design of the high resolution compass and of the sacred geometry formulae produced by specific rotations of the Cassini decagon for the alignment of non-compass crater peaks could only have arisen by intelligent engineering. Both the huge Cassini Crater and all of the auxiliary craters must have been artificially created and could not have been the result of random impacts from outer space.

