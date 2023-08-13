Create New Account
RFK Robert F Kennedy Jr speaking to farmers about ag issues
Chaotic Sandman Productions
0 Subscribers
25 views
Published 19 hours ago

Robert F Kennedy Jr is running for president. In proper style, he is doing lots of interviews, speeches, and discussions. On this livestream he was talking to several small farmers about their experiences, issues, and thoughts on the industry. 

politicsbusinesspresidentamericausfarmag

