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Power to the Weak
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14 views • November 01, 2020
We’re living in times of upheavals on the earth. We find ourselves powerless over circumstances like death, sickness, and destruction. In the Kingdom of Heaven, His power is made perfect in our weakest moments, where we learn to seek and draw our strength from the One who is in control and fully able to save, heal, deliver and set us free! Amen!
Jeremiah 3:14-22
John 13:7-10
1 Cor. 12:9
Job 30:25-31
Jeremiah 3:14-22
John 13:7-10
1 Cor. 12:9
Job 30:25-31
Keywords
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