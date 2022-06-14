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WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thenewamerican.com/covid-vax-destroying-female-reproductive-systems-killing-kids-toxicologist-warns/
The experimental Covid injections forced on millions by the Biden administration are killing people and wreaking havoc on female reproductive organs and other body systems, warned toxicologist Dr. Janci Lindsey in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Dr. Lindsey, who holds PhDs in biochemistry and molecular biology and serves as director of Toxicology and molecular biology for a toxicology firm, worked on Rockefeller-funded research into fertility regulating vaccines in the 1990s. Among other concerns, she warned that the shots are causing all sorts of toxic effects on the human body. Within the next 6 months, humanity should expect to see another “plandemic” to bring in more medical tyranny, she warned. Dr. Lindsey urged everyone to refuse to comply.