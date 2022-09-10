ONE PIECE FILM RED (2022) FULL MOVIE

One Piece Film: Red (2022)

One Piece Film: Red (2022) - Animation Movies 115 minutes. วันพีซ ฟิล์ม เรด, ワンピース フィルム レッド, 航海王：红, 海贼王：红. Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as “otherworldly.” She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans — excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is "Shanks' daughter.” pirate, fighting, super power, anime, pirate king, pirates, shonen jump, shounen jump

Released: Aug 06, 2022

Runtime: 115 minutes

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Action, Fantasy

Stars: Shuuichi Ikeda, Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata

Crew: Hiroshi Katou (Art Direction), Hiroshi Katou (Background Designer), Eiichiro Oda (Executive Producer), Eiichiro Oda (Original Story), Goro Taniguchi (Director), Mamoru Yokota (Key Animation)