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L'illusion de la démocratie en France - Ils ne sont là que pour piller. - Juan Branco
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2 views • November 27, 2020
13 mars 2019 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEtmZKE5jhw&;pbjreload=101
Thinkerview : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQgWpmt02UtJkyO32HGUASQ
Interview de Juan Branco en direct, le 13 mars 2019 à 19h00
Titre original : L'illusion de la démocratie en France ?
« Ils ne sont pas corrompus, ils sont, la corruption. »
SOUTENEZ-NOUS :
▶️ https://tipeee.com/thinkerview
ECOUTER EN PODCAST AUDIO :
🎙️ https://thinkerview.com/feed/podcast/
🎙️ https://podcasts.apple.com/fr/podcast/thinkerview/id1196519121
🔗 SITE : https://thinkerview.com
🔗 YOUTUBE : https://youtube.com/Thinkerview
🔗 FACEBOOK : https://facebook.com/Thinkerview
🔗 TWITTER : https://twitter.com/Thinker_View
🔗 MASTODON : https://mamot.fr/@thinkerview
🔗 PEERTUBE : https://thinkerview.video
(CC BY-NC-SA 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/
Cette œuvre vidéo et sonore de Thinkerview est mise à disposition selon les termes de la Licence Creative Commons Attribution – Pas d’Utilisation Commerciale – Partage dans les Mêmes Conditions 4.0 International.
Mettre obligatoirement un lien vers la source originale entière en cas de réutilisation. Merci.
Thinkerview : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQgWpmt02UtJkyO32HGUASQ
Interview de Juan Branco en direct, le 13 mars 2019 à 19h00
Titre original : L'illusion de la démocratie en France ?
« Ils ne sont pas corrompus, ils sont, la corruption. »
SOUTENEZ-NOUS :
▶️ https://tipeee.com/thinkerview
ECOUTER EN PODCAST AUDIO :
🎙️ https://thinkerview.com/feed/podcast/
🎙️ https://podcasts.apple.com/fr/podcast/thinkerview/id1196519121
🔗 SITE : https://thinkerview.com
🔗 YOUTUBE : https://youtube.com/Thinkerview
🔗 FACEBOOK : https://facebook.com/Thinkerview
🔗 TWITTER : https://twitter.com/Thinker_View
🔗 MASTODON : https://mamot.fr/@thinkerview
🔗 PEERTUBE : https://thinkerview.video
(CC BY-NC-SA 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/
Cette œuvre vidéo et sonore de Thinkerview est mise à disposition selon les termes de la Licence Creative Commons Attribution – Pas d’Utilisation Commerciale – Partage dans les Mêmes Conditions 4.0 International.
Mettre obligatoirement un lien vers la source originale entière en cas de réutilisation. Merci.
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