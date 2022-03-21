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El plasma de los donantes de sangre está contaminado y los hospitales lo saben - Plasma from blood doners are tainted and the hospitals know it
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132 views • March 21, 2022
--Para todas las personas de habla Español: todas las páginas web deben traducirse con el traductor de páginas web de Google
--For all spanish speaking people - All web pages need to be translated with google web page translater
---------Articles related to ( IVIG vaccinated blood transfusions)--------------------------
----------Artículos relacionados con (transfusiones de sangre vacunadas con IVIG)--------------
Rapidly Increasing Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Neutralization by Intravenous Immunoglobulins Produced From Plasma Collected During the 2020 Pandemic
https://academic.oup.com/jid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/infdis/jiab142/6174310?searchresult=1
Clinical significance of hepatosplenic thrombosis in vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia after ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971221012480
-----------Red Cross (antibody testing)------------
-----------Cruz Roja (prueba de anticuerpos)------------
Red Cross to resume antibody testing to help treat COVID-19 patients
https://www.redcross.org/local/california/los-angeles/about-us/news-and-events/press-releases/red-cross-to-resume-antibody-testing-to-help-treat-covid-19-pati.html
COVID-19 Antibody Testing
https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/covid-19-antibody-testing.html
--For all spanish speaking people - All web pages need to be translated with google web page translater
---------Articles related to ( IVIG vaccinated blood transfusions)--------------------------
----------Artículos relacionados con (transfusiones de sangre vacunadas con IVIG)--------------
Rapidly Increasing Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Neutralization by Intravenous Immunoglobulins Produced From Plasma Collected During the 2020 Pandemic
https://academic.oup.com/jid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/infdis/jiab142/6174310?searchresult=1
Clinical significance of hepatosplenic thrombosis in vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia after ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971221012480
-----------Red Cross (antibody testing)------------
-----------Cruz Roja (prueba de anticuerpos)------------
Red Cross to resume antibody testing to help treat COVID-19 patients
https://www.redcross.org/local/california/los-angeles/about-us/news-and-events/press-releases/red-cross-to-resume-antibody-testing-to-help-treat-covid-19-pati.html
COVID-19 Antibody Testing
https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/covid-19-antibody-testing.html
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