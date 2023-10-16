Create New Account
Babies of Vaxxed parents have abnormal immune systems (VAIDS) It’s a disaster
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

Jim Crenshaw


Oct 15, 2023


Dead before they even get started. That was the plan. Children are being killed by their parents with these vaccines. Some after they were born and many before. Vaccines do nothing but maim and kill. I am completely convinced that no vaccine has ever saved a life.


Source: Philosophers-stone.info pureblood: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rgxTuM1GWwa6/

