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HIV Kits..!! Yippee..! 👍✊👍🤔
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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101 views • December 01, 2021
On YouTube now there’s heaps of ads with Australian gay man “Courtney Act” talking about his HIV and how easily he/people can live with it, and still have unprotected sex.

I thought it strange that they were making people feel comfortable with HIV and not making a big deal of it when C 1-9 for example is a huge deal that’s destroyed the world! But HIV which can develop into Aids is easy to maintain!
But now I know why, it’s because they know HIV is about to explode in people for no reason!
An example may be that A married (male and female) couple for over 20 years are just going to develop HIV! When that’s impossible if both haven’t sexually interacted with others!

So how did one or both get HIV!???
It was injected into them!!
...
And those poor children..,
..

They did stop the Queensland Australia vaccination when people they tested on came back HIV “false” positive..

Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


ErraticLee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ziWmad14tshYuimrZJzpA/videos

Erratic Lee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB3QoibUKkUVGmbcyfLrGzw


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censorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidecriminalsnwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid
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