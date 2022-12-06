Serving the Needs of the Disabled in Third World Countries With Dr. David and Laurie Vanderpool

Dr. David Vanderpool and his wife Laurie sold their possessions and moved his medical practice from the U.S. to Haiti after a catastrophic magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck this tiny island on January 12, 2010. Their story is filled with awe and wonder at what God did in and through them over the last several decades of ministry. David and Laurie met in a youth group, where their love for the Lord drew them closer together as a couple. Laurie’s brother, Johnny, was born with Down Syndrome, and he serves as the inspiration for the couple’s ministry, Live Beyond, which ministers to those in need outside the U.S. This God-fearing couple offers insight into how to best serve the disabled and needy, and how westerners can get out of their comfort zones by serving the poor in third world countries.
TAKEAWAYS
When you’re working with children or adults with disabilities, look at their strengths instead of their disabilities
Don’t invite people over to your house with the expectation of being invited to their house in return
David and Laurie participated in long-term missions trips with their children to places like Ghana and Mozambique
The Vanderpools operated a hospital on the border of the Dominican Republic filled with 24 operating rooms
