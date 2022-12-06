Create New Account
Serving the Needs of the Disabled in Third World Countries With Dr. David and Laurie Vanderpool
Dr. David Vanderpool and his wife Laurie sold their possessions and moved his medical practice from the U.S. to Haiti after a catastrophic magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck this tiny island on January 12, 2010. Their story is filled with awe and wonder at what God did in and through them over the last several decades of ministry. David and Laurie met in a youth group, where their love for the Lord drew them closer together as a couple. Laurie’s brother, Johnny, was born with Down Syndrome, and he serves as the inspiration for the couple’s ministry, Live Beyond, which ministers to those in need outside the U.S. This God-fearing couple offers insight into how to best serve the disabled and needy, and how westerners can get out of their comfort zones by serving the poor in third world countries.



TAKEAWAYS


When you’re working with children or adults with disabilities, look at their strengths instead of their disabilities 


Don’t invite people over to your house with the expectation of being invited to their house in return


David and Laurie participated in long-term missions trips with their children to places like Ghana and Mozambique


The Vanderpools operated a hospital on the border of the Dominican Republic filled with 24 operating rooms



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

LiveBeyond Johnny’s Kids Video: http://bit.ly/3EJufpn 

Sign up for the CCM Newsletter: http://bit.ly/3wjpuhP 

Johnny’s Kids Israel Video: http://bit.ly/3OnQtki 

Live Beyond Book: https://amzn.to/3OX4w09


🔗 CONNECT WITH LIVE BEYOND

Website: https://livebeyond.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ilivebeyond 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ilivebeyond/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ILiveBeyond 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3H29irl

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3XVeSll

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user36589308 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

