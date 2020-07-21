© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Only One Reporter Seems To Want To Cover The Delphi Girls Meat Packing Murders
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
258 views • July 21, 2020
Follow George Webb as he goes to the small town of Delphi, Indiana where two young girls have been murdered with a cell phone recording of them being chased by murderers. The supposed helper tells the girls to "Go Down. Down There". Webb interviews over a dozen townspeople, and find a telltale garrot with a wire used to decapitate one of the victim. Coincidentally, this double garroting wire strangulation technique is being taught a few miles awan at a Jamat-Al-Fuqra terrorist training camp in Plainfield, Indiana.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.