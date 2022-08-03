Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Weighs on China’s Threat Amid Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit

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https://gnews.org/post/p13l386fd
2022/08/02 Pompeo said，I don’t think there’s any doubt that Xi Jinping is intent on taking Taiwan. He calls it reunification. We know that it is the destruction and the violation of the sovereignty of an independent nation. We should support the Chinese people. We should pressure the Chinese Communist Party. What we can’t do is be on defense, we have to take a series of actions that demonstrate real American resolve