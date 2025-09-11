Charlie Kirk Assassination - Cui Bono?

"Jewish Funders Have a Lot of Explaining to Do"

Who benefits from the assassination of Charlie Kirk? Many leftists loathed him for his role in bringing millions of young Americans to Donald Trump. In the atmosphere of intolerant hatred fostered by the rhetoric and ‘black block’ tactics of Antifa, there must have been thousands of ultra-left students fantasing about buying their first gun and shooting him dead.

Likewise, many Muslims hated him on account of his repeated attacks on the very idea of the existence of Palestine, and his denial of the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

But do leftist students really have what it takes to carry out a professional ‘hit’ and then vanish without trace (so far at least)? I very much doubt it.

The situation with Muslims is a bit different, significant numbers have combat experience, and bigger balls than your average pencil-necked leftist. But a brown man at a Charlie Kirk rally would find it distinctly difficult to blend in, let alone disappear when the hero of the event has just been shot.

So who does that leave?

Here I must make a confession: Owing to Charlie Kirk’s long record of shameless shilling for Israel, I took my eye off him several years ago. I simply couldn’t stomach listening to his beautifully delivered, Christian-Zionist-inspired, propaganda lies or, for that matter, his Ayn Randian enthusiasm for capitalism, and occasional defence of the idea of letting millions of Hindu computer geeks flood the West.

So I entirely missed the remarkable shift in Charlie Kirk’s position over just the last couple of weeks. A shift in position so striking that, now it’s been drawn to my attention, puts his murder in an entirely different light.

Here are the two most telling clips I’ve seen so far ( see the video )

So, within days of Charlie Kirk ‘noticing’ the key role of “secular Jews” and “Jewish donors” as the number one backers of the Cultural Marxist, woke war on Western civilisation - and daring to speak about it on his massively popular and influential platform - Charlie Kirk is assassinated in a professional hit.

And, within days of Charlie Kirk pointing out, in his logical, convincing way, that Netanyahu and Co knew October 7 was coming, but let it happen as a way of keeping Bibi out of prison and preparing the ground for the next leap forward in the long march to Greater Israel, Charlie Kirk lies stiff and cold in the morgue.

Unless the US authorities can find and arrest (or more likely kill) a very convincing leftist or Muslim shooter - and quickly - millions of Americans will quickly come to the almost unavoidable conclusion that Charlie Kirk was taken out by Mossad.

His ‘crime’? Waking up to the fact that his former idolisation of the Israeli terror state, and the people who built it, was a grave error. And starting to make up for his previous falsities by doing what Charlie Kirk always did best: Telling the truth as he believed it to be.

Except that, this time, in the last two weeks, the truth as he believed it has been the actual truth - or at least a very important part of it. And, for that, this young father of two children, and of the Gen Z Trump movement, paid with his life.

This is more than a murder; it is going to be one of the most important and significant crimes in the history of the United States.

Source @https://nickgriffin544956.substack.com/p/charlie-kirk-assassination-cui-bono?r=qk8qp

