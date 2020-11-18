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Socialism Looks Good, Right?
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36 views • November 18, 2020
Socialism is just the bait to snare people. The Iron Fist of Communism is the end game. Weaken the minds and the wills of people so that they want the "free" easy way to life. It is a lie but that has never stopped evil from deceiving people. Like in the Garden of Eden there were two trees. One offered life and the other claimed to offer wisdom, power and Godlike power. The end result was death and destruction for all mankind.
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