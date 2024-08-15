Homemade Churros And Chocolate Sauce easy recipe.@Indulovecooking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Homemade Churros And Chocolate Sauce.@Indulovecooking
225ml water (1 cup minus 1 tbsp)
60g butter (1/4 cup)
1 tbsp sugar
a pinch of salt
1 cup all purpose flour (140g)
2 large eggs (65g each)
1/2 tsp vanilla extract (optional)
The chocolate sauce:
100g chocolate
120ml heavy cream
2 tbsp sugar
a pich of salt
1 tsp insstant coffee (optional)
