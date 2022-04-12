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Noah 2.0: The Great Fire Flood is Coming
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256 views • April 12, 2022
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles shares some of the exciting things happening in the ministry, and how viewers and listeners can participate by praying and giving. Rick also gives a sneak peek into the second edition of his book, Final Day, where he lays out the case the Return of Jesus Christ will be fiery!
Order the second edition of Rick's book, Final Day - https://tru.news/3CY6SGm
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/12/22
Order the second edition of Rick's book, Final Day - https://tru.news/3CY6SGm
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/12/22
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