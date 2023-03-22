White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1670 - Bonnie Neighbors - Scott dies while awaiting trial

Bonnie left her Benson, NC home with her 3-month-old son Glen to pick up her 7-year-old son Ken at school. 3 days later, Bonnie was found lying on a cot in an abandoned migrant housing unit 3 miles from her home. She had been beaten, bound, blindfolded, and shot twice. Glen was found huddled next to her body, unharmed. Scott was tied to the crime nearly 50 years later by DNA evidence.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.