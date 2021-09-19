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Concerned FWISD Parents are Suing School Dist & Super Over Mask Mandates... and THEY ARE WINNING!
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21 views • September 19, 2021
Today's guests discuss how the FWISD and Superintendent, Ken Scribner, are blatantly disregarding the Executive Order signed by Governor Greg Abbott, which prohibits mask mandates. 4 parents have stepped up to express concern for this behavior and give some great information on why masks are not the right fit for everyone! Join the lawsuit at their Facebook page listed below.
Mask Choice for FWISD FB group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/584135192601881/announcements
To help with this cause by donating: Venmo to @Hollie-Plemons or @NorredLaw
Debit cards & e-checks (preferred over cards so we don’t have to pay the card processing fees) are welcome at https://secure.lawpay.com/pages/norredlaw/trust
Please reference “FWISD Mask Fight” in all payments.
March for a new FWISD Superintendent FB event: https://www.facebook.com/events/857124351859608
This event is happening Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021 at 4PM at Capps Park located at 907 W. Berry St, Fort Worth
To contact Warren Norred, at Norred Law, PLLC:
(817) 500-9433
515 E. Border Street
Arlington, TX 76010
To email VLTV: [email protected]
Mask Choice for FWISD FB group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/584135192601881/announcements
To help with this cause by donating: Venmo to @Hollie-Plemons or @NorredLaw
Debit cards & e-checks (preferred over cards so we don’t have to pay the card processing fees) are welcome at https://secure.lawpay.com/pages/norredlaw/trust
Please reference “FWISD Mask Fight” in all payments.
March for a new FWISD Superintendent FB event: https://www.facebook.com/events/857124351859608
This event is happening Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021 at 4PM at Capps Park located at 907 W. Berry St, Fort Worth
To contact Warren Norred, at Norred Law, PLLC:
(817) 500-9433
515 E. Border Street
Arlington, TX 76010
To email VLTV: [email protected]
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