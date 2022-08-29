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BGM-71 TOW America's Anti-Tank Missile Used to Destroy Russia's Tank
High Hopes
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127 views • August 29, 2022

US Military News


August 28, 2022


Aug 28, 2022 The BGM-71 TOW (or tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided) is one of the main anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) in the U.S. Army, produced by Raytheon Systems, first developed in the 1960s and has been in service since 1970.


Several reports show that the BGM 71 TOW has an easy operating system for the civilian class. Plus, the BGM 71 TOW maintenance is also fairly simple and doesn't take much time. This makes the BGM 71 TOW preferred by several user countries for the ATGM line of weapons.


The BGM 71 TOW was fitted with wireless guidance in 2010 and is used by U.S. Army, Marines, and other customers.


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Note: thumbnails for illustration only


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heT6JMNnycI


Keywords
current eventsamericarussiauswarunited statesus military newsukrainedestroymissiletanktowraytheonanti-tankbgm-71wireless guidance
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