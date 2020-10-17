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President Trump Speaks the Name of Jesus Christ at Greenville North Carolina Rally
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235 views • October 17, 2020
Did the President get Saved?? Companion Article - https://www.christiannetworknews.com/president-trump-speaks-the-name-of-jesus-christ-at-greenville-north-carolina-rally/
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President Trump said Thursday at a campaign rally in Greenville, N.C that Jesus Christ is more famous than he is, it's not even close!
Please support the Ministry - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate
President Trump said Thursday at a campaign rally in Greenville, N.C that Jesus Christ is more famous than he is, it's not even close!
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