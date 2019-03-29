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3/29/19 #OBAMAWOOD: TRUMP CALLS BULLSH_T! MI, Sm_llett/Harris/Foxx/Preckwinkle #ChicagoDS
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3/29/19: Part I- President Trump calls BS in massive Michigan Rally, while Chicago corruption surrounding Sm_llett scandal expands...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
http://conservativefighters.com/news/who-is-kim-foxx-five-things-you-should-know-about-chicagos-controversial-prosecutor/
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/03/29/former-deputy-asst-attorney-general-kim-foxx-faces-up-to-20-years-in-jail-if-convicted-of-corruption/
The first photo in this article shows it all. KH, Alpha Kappa Alpha memhttps://lastandardnewspaper.com/index.php?option=com_content&;view=article&id=659:2018-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-day-pictorial&catid=72&Itemid=241bers, with J and J Sm_llett at the Kingdom event in LA in 2018:
Kim Foxx (And others) at the Emily's List pre-Oscar party:
https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/kim-foxx-attends-emilys-list-2nd-annual-pre-oscars-event-at-news-photo/1130755933
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/03/13/arts/television/the-smollett-family-business-acting-and-activism.html
https://heavy.com/entertainment/2019/01/jussie-smollett-family/
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/howley-here-are-the-democrats-tainted-by-the-jussie-smollett-hoax/
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/politics/elections/ct-met-chicago-mayoral-debates-recap-20190328-story.html
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/02/27/chicago-mayoral-runoff-black-female-mayor-lori-lightfoot-toni-preckwinkle/3005571002/
https://cloverchronicle.com/2019/02/15/huge-kamala-harris-is-allegedly-involved-in-jussie-smolletts-maga-country-hoax/
Jurnee Smollet and Tina Tchen choose AKA Lis Borders-TIMES UP:
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2018/10/lisa-borders-times-up-president-ceo
Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama's Chief of Staff, intervened:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/03/a_miasma_of_corruption_around_michelle_obama_even_now.html
https://thecaucus.blogs.nytimes.com/2008/07/14/sorority-celebrates-michelle-obamas-acceptance/
https://www.blackenterprise.com/valerie-jarrett-honored-alpha-kappa-alpha/
https://slate.com/human-interest/2009/07/obama-gets-cranky-about-alpha-kappa-alpha.html
lhttps://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/measles-outbreak-new-york-rockland-county-mmr-vaccine-children-ban-a8841261.html?amp&;utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true
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3/29/19: Part I- President Trump calls BS in massive Michigan Rally, while Chicago corruption surrounding Sm_llett scandal expands...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
http://conservativefighters.com/news/who-is-kim-foxx-five-things-you-should-know-about-chicagos-controversial-prosecutor/
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/03/29/former-deputy-asst-attorney-general-kim-foxx-faces-up-to-20-years-in-jail-if-convicted-of-corruption/
The first photo in this article shows it all. KH, Alpha Kappa Alpha memhttps://lastandardnewspaper.com/index.php?option=com_content&;view=article&id=659:2018-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-day-pictorial&catid=72&Itemid=241bers, with J and J Sm_llett at the Kingdom event in LA in 2018:
Kim Foxx (And others) at the Emily's List pre-Oscar party:
https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/kim-foxx-attends-emilys-list-2nd-annual-pre-oscars-event-at-news-photo/1130755933
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/03/13/arts/television/the-smollett-family-business-acting-and-activism.html
https://heavy.com/entertainment/2019/01/jussie-smollett-family/
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/howley-here-are-the-democrats-tainted-by-the-jussie-smollett-hoax/
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/politics/elections/ct-met-chicago-mayoral-debates-recap-20190328-story.html
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/02/27/chicago-mayoral-runoff-black-female-mayor-lori-lightfoot-toni-preckwinkle/3005571002/
https://cloverchronicle.com/2019/02/15/huge-kamala-harris-is-allegedly-involved-in-jussie-smolletts-maga-country-hoax/
Jurnee Smollet and Tina Tchen choose AKA Lis Borders-TIMES UP:
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2018/10/lisa-borders-times-up-president-ceo
Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama's Chief of Staff, intervened:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/03/a_miasma_of_corruption_around_michelle_obama_even_now.html
https://thecaucus.blogs.nytimes.com/2008/07/14/sorority-celebrates-michelle-obamas-acceptance/
https://www.blackenterprise.com/valerie-jarrett-honored-alpha-kappa-alpha/
https://slate.com/human-interest/2009/07/obama-gets-cranky-about-alpha-kappa-alpha.html
lhttps://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/measles-outbreak-new-york-rockland-county-mmr-vaccine-children-ban-a8841261.html?amp&;utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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