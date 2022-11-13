Don't Let Them ERASE This from History!





This video is the first part in a mini-series about a famous Georgia trial--the trial of Leo Frank. The details of this trial have been purposefully twisted over time, images of news articles doctored, and any questioning about it silenced. This video is highly sourced from supreme court documents, archives of original news articles, and statements from the victim's family. I have all the resources pinned as the top comment under this video. Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful Subscribe to my backup channel: http://bit.ly/reallygracefulsecondcha... Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/real... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful Instagram: http://instagram.com/reallygraceful Gab: https://gab.com/reallygraceful