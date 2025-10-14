Gaza Ceasefire Collapses In Less Than 24 Hrs. | HAMAS Al-Qassam Stunned as IDF Kills 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the first day of the Gaza ceasefire under Trump’s peace deal, Israeli forces killed five Palestinians in Gaza City’s eastern Shejaiya after suspects refused to withdraw from the “Yellow Line.” The IDF said fire was necessary to remove an imminent threat, while denying any breach of military encampments. Hamas condemned the killings as a ceasefire violation and warned Israel would bear responsibility for any future escalation. The incident raises tensions as both sides struggle to uphold the newly signed truce.
Mirrored - Oneindia News
