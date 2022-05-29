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Gunslinger (1986, C64)
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41 views • May 29, 2022
Gunslinger is an illustrated text-adventure developed by Imagination Development Systems and published by Datasoft (in North America) and U.S. Gold (in Europe). It was also released for Apple II, ZX Spectrum and Atari 8-bit.
The tory is set in the Old West. You play a retired Texas Ranger called Kip Starr. A Ranger friend of yours has been put into prison in Tijuana and is going to get hanged in two days. You need to find your way there and try to help him out. To make matters worse, all six of the Dalton Brothers are out of jail and are now coming for you.
The tory is set in the Old West. You play a retired Texas Ranger called Kip Starr. A Ranger friend of yours has been put into prison in Tijuana and is going to get hanged in two days. You need to find your way there and try to help him out. To make matters worse, all six of the Dalton Brothers are out of jail and are now coming for you.
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