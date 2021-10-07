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Cyborg Soldiers Demonic Possessions
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193 views • October 07, 2021
Israeli News Live - 7 Oct 2021
The AI soldiers are displaying some very strange anomalies and those anomalies are the cyborgs are powering up on their own and even have created a language of their own. Scientists believe they are possessed.
The AI soldiers are displaying some very strange anomalies and those anomalies are the cyborgs are powering up on their own and even have created a language of their own. Scientists believe they are possessed.
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