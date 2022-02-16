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(PROJECT VERITAS) BREAKING: FDA Executive Officer on Hidden Cam Reveals Future COVID policy
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210 views • February 16, 2022
BREAKING: FDA Executive Officer on Hidden Cam Reveals Future COVID policy
“You’ll have to get an annual shot”
On Biden’s vaccine vision: “Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible”
On the FDA Emergency Use Authorization for vaccinating children as young as six months "They're[FDA] not going to not approve it”
#ExposeFDA
TWEET THE BOMBSHELL VIDEO RIGHT NOW: https://ctt.ac/5Q7dW
“You’ll have to get an annual shot”
On Biden’s vaccine vision: “Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible”
On the FDA Emergency Use Authorization for vaccinating children as young as six months "They're[FDA] not going to not approve it”
#ExposeFDA
TWEET THE BOMBSHELL VIDEO RIGHT NOW: https://ctt.ac/5Q7dW
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