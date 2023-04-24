Biden White House: "Biden needs to be hidden away because of the risk of 'age-related mishaps"

Steve Hilton: The Biden White House is saying that Biden needs to be hidden away because of the risk of "age-related mishaps." The entire Biden presidency is an age-related mishap!
CRIME, SQUALOR and DECAY... Bidens masterful governance competence...."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1650324491325825027
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.