Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Sudden Psychic Abilities

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VA #106 Creator’s Perspective on Sudden Psychic Abilities
Description:
How rare is profound psychic ability, and is it on the increase? How do some people acquire sudden profound psychic ability after being struck by lightening or other trauma? What happens during a Kundalini awakening that can enhance intuitive sensing? What is the downside of having great psychic ability? What causes schizophrenia and makes sufferers so sensitive intuitively? Creator explains why a great intuitive awakening is planned to happen, but only when humanity has healed enough using the right tools. Join us!
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