24. Time and Era

How old in fact is our planet?

When and by whom was made the Sun?

Some folks support a cultic statement

With the unearthly Numen One.





But others are for astrophysics

And will take up these views as droll,

They are the systematic critics

Of such mentation, first of all.





So, our planet turns about

Its axis and such one full stroke

Is called a day, a turn around

The Sun – a year someone called.





These values depend, for instance,

On the diameter and spin

Rate of the planet and the distance

To its Star and the force of sheen.





Tomorrow, yesterday are absent –

The planet has a Constant Now,

And days, weeks, months are just assessments,

It’s all subjective, anyhow.





Time as a measure of life here,

We can gauge the events that take

The place around, far and near,

Such as the ageing process rate





Or any periods of movements

From one place to another spot,

The interval between two doings…

You can suggest such things a lot.





One minute (as is the convention)

Has sixty seconds – it’s a base

Where each next size contains its place,

Forming a matrix correlation.





We take for granted the division

By seconds, minutes, hours, days,

But who decided that this vision

Must be no matter what it takes?





But if you don’t take that a minute

Has sixty seconds and sixteen

Are there enough and quite sufficient?

Just fancy and let loose your dream!





You have created a new system

And the established one is down,

Someone will tell that the existent

Form is accepted and profound.





Well what of it? By whom was planned it?

Time is a personal degree,

We always live now, as a planet;

Such attitude makes your mind free.





How many calendars are there?

The Julian, Islamic one,

Chinese, Mayan, Slavic fair,

Israelite, Gregorian.





Two thousand sixteenth Earth year

(By the Chinese almanac)

Was named the Monkey, and right here

(According to the Slavic era) –

The year of the Snake, in fact





You can as well name any years

And any period as you

Will wish without qualms and fears –

You have the rights and latitude.





The Common Era point zero

Some people chose to calculate

From the birth of a Jewish hero

From the Judaic God and maid.





How many such divine form children

Were there in parables? Such as,

Say: Horus, Hercules and Krishna,

As well as, Mitra was and else.





These global matrix parts were set up

Without you and so you can

Create your own working frames and

Use in your life, and so have fun.





Expand the scope of your conception,

Research the world around you,

Let your reality perception

Be based on the enlightened view.