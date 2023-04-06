24. Time and Era

How old in fact is our planet?
When and by whom was made the Sun?
Some folks support a cultic statement
With the unearthly Numen One.
But others are for astrophysics
And will take up these views as droll,
They are the systematic critics
Of such mentation, first of all.
So, our planet turns about
Its axis and such one full stroke
Is called a day, a turn around
The Sun – a year someone called.
These values depend, for instance,
On the diameter and spin
Rate of the planet and the distance
To its Star and the force of sheen.
Tomorrow, yesterday are absent –
The planet has a Constant Now,
And days, weeks, months are just assessments,
It’s all subjective, anyhow.
Time as a measure of life here,
We can gauge the events that take
The place around, far and near,
Such as the ageing process rate
Or any periods of movements
From one place to another spot,
The interval between two doings…
You can suggest such things a lot.
One minute (as is the convention)
Has sixty seconds – it’s a base
Where each next size contains its place,
Forming a matrix correlation.
We take for granted the division
By seconds, minutes, hours, days,
But who decided that this vision
Must be no matter what it takes?
But if you don’t take that a minute
Has sixty seconds and sixteen
Are there enough and quite sufficient?
Just fancy and let loose your dream!
You have created a new system
And the established one is down,
Someone will tell that the existent
Form is accepted and profound.
Well what of it? By whom was planned it?
Time is a personal degree,
We always live now, as a planet;
Such attitude makes your mind free.
How many calendars are there?
The Julian, Islamic one,
Chinese, Mayan, Slavic fair,
Israelite, Gregorian.
Two thousand sixteenth Earth year
(By the Chinese almanac)
Was named the Monkey, and right here
(According to the Slavic era) –
The year of the Snake, in fact
You can as well name any years
And any period as you
Will wish without qualms and fears –
You have the rights and latitude.
The Common Era point zero
Some people chose to calculate
From the birth of a Jewish hero
From the Judaic God and maid.
How many such divine form children
Were there in parables? Such as,
Say: Horus, Hercules and Krishna,
As well as, Mitra was and else.
These global matrix parts were set up
Without you and so you can
Create your own working frames and
Use in your life, and so have fun.
Expand the scope of your conception,
Research the world around you,
Let your reality perception
Be based on the enlightened view.
