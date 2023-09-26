DEMOCRAPITALISM

Early 1970s (R) Richard Nixon imposes wage and price controls on the United States economy. Clearly unconstitutional but the Warren SCOTUS itself promotes an anti-constitution agenda.

1976 ... (R) Gerald Ford saves New York city from bankruptcy because of Wall Street and the fact it was the HQ for corporate America.

1979 ... (D) Jimmy Carter bails out the Chrysler corporation.

2001 (R) The Bush white house damages, then bails out the airline and insurance industries.

2008/2009 - (R) Bush and (D) Obama bail out the banking and insurance industries as well as many multinational corporations (including Chrysler, their second go at the taxpayer trough) deemed "too big to fail".

2020/2021 - (R) Trump and (D) Biden destroy the US economy and then bail out EVERY business in the USA. Literally wrote a check to every business in the nation. They write checks to millions of "non-profits" as well. In addition, they add a new phrase to the western lexicon, "essential workers". A phrase right out of the Marxist play-books in every collectivist nation on earth.

2023 ... The bank of the rich and super-rich (Silicon Valley Bank) goes bankrupt. It is FDIC insured guaranteeing payment of 250,000.00 dollars for every account holder. The average account at SVB has more than 10 million dollars in it. The average account in almost every other bank and credit union is less than 10,000.00 dollars. The Biden administration makes every billionaire and multimillionaire whole at SVB after the account holders call the white house and remind Joe Briben who funds his campaigns and thousands of other DNC-controlled campaigns.

Now ask yourself, do you live in a world where capitalism exists? In this video I answer that question.

