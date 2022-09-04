ATF KNOCKS ON MAN'S DOOR TO CONFISCATE A GUN PART HE BOUGHT ON AMAZON, THEY LEAVE EMPTY HANDED!

It's so awesome to see people handle these politically driven "government" minions with confidence and authority, thanks to their understanding of law and awareness of the agenda that these agencies are pushing. Gun grab. Gun grab. Gun grab. They'll NEVER quit trying to relieve us of our only means of defending ourselves against them. Fortunately, their time honored tactics of threats, intimidation and coercion are not working anymore! They don't have the authority to do half the things they try to do. They know that, and now many people do too. That gives us the ability to STAND UP to these tyrants and all of their enforcers.





Credit for some footage

Jim Crenshaw





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