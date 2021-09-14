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Clip: Mongolia and Vietnam WERE Covid Free Until COVID-19 "Vaccine" Used
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154 views • September 14, 2021
Just more overwhelming evidence that the COVID-19 Clot Shot IS the reason for the so called "Delta Variant" outbreak.
Full segment: https://banned.video/watch?id=6140d78f2dd08a286a6208ec
Full segment: https://banned.video/watch?id=6140d78f2dd08a286a6208ec
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