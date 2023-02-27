CHINA HAS ENTERED THE WAR - OFFICIALLY

China has officially entered the war with NATO by arming China with Howitzer style self propelled cannons. This allows Russia to just pound NATO nonstop. We re supposedly fighting this war with an ammo shortage. Is that supposed to be a joke? We re supposed to believe that was an accident or is the truth? Neither are possible by a modern day general. Either way guys, CHINA has entered the war and the USA got into threatening them a bit in a heated exchange it appears. This is war guys. Don't expect this to stay in Europe... and it may not just be missiles. Stay frosty. Keep it tight guys, stay in contact. Git meeeee! [email protected]