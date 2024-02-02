Create New Account
Anna Perez: LEAVE OUR KIDS ALONE
The pedo satanists that destroyed morality in the West did it because they hate humanity, particularly children. From forcing child sex changes, to allowing drug addicts to harm children, it would be hard to argue that there is no intention to harm society’s most vulnerable: our children.

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabanna perez

