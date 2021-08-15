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Story at-a-glance
- The Awareness Foundation COVID-19 Roundtable is a sign of wakefulness and hope during times of censorship and suppression
- It includes honest opinions and expertise from 14 high-profile doctors, including myself ( Dr Joseph Mercola ), with a focus on the potential dangers being posed by the experimental mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign
- Experts discuss how COVID-19 vaccines may cause a coming tsunami of hospitalization and deaths, along with debilitating chronic disease, early signs of which are already appearing
- All agree that there’s enough evidence to halt the global COVID-19 vaccination campaign, either for everyone or — particularly — for those to whom the vaccines pose the greatest risks with little to no benefit, namely children and young people, pregnant women and those who have already recovered from COVID-19
Continues https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/08/15/awareness-foundation-covid-19-roundtable.aspx
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/sza6wRdfT62t/
Covid Hoax