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COULD YOU BE “SUPER IMMUNE” TO COVID? from theHIghwire.com
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51 views • August 24, 2021
COULD YOU BE “SUPER IMMUNE” TO COVID?
https://thehighwire.com/videos/could-you-be-super-immune-to-covid/
The latest science is continuing to reinforce the importance and value natural immunity offers to those recovered from Covid. “Super immunity” and “ultrapotent” are the latest buzz words to describe the type of protection offered from natural infection. But what about the variants? And what about escape mutations? You may be surprised by what’s being discovered.
POSTED: August 18, 2021
https://thehighwire.com/videos/could-you-be-super-immune-to-covid/
The latest science is continuing to reinforce the importance and value natural immunity offers to those recovered from Covid. “Super immunity” and “ultrapotent” are the latest buzz words to describe the type of protection offered from natural infection. But what about the variants? And what about escape mutations? You may be surprised by what’s being discovered.
POSTED: August 18, 2021
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