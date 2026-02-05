Technicolor Tartaria! Electrifying the Whole Realm! ⚡⚡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The First electrified cities! The Worlds Fairs! so they say.
Have you ever wondered how they generated the power ?
According to the official historical narrative the Worlds fairs, and Expositions were the first electrified cities ever. Shifting this realm to the age of Electric.
Whatever 🙄
Presented today absolutely stunning images of the Old World.
Sale today! 100k Images of Tartaria for $99 this week only.
Get your today! pay here. https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mlied...
To Donate to my channel and for info
Thanks for watching! Flat Thumb Luv 💖🔔
Shared from and subscribe to:
Martin Liedtke
https://www.youtube.com/@martinliedtkeFEB67