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CDC FAILS TO PROVE COVID SHOT VARIANT CLAIM
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1007 views • May 16, 2022
Del BigTree at the HighWire.
The CDC continues to claim that it is a “myth” that “COVID-19 vaccines cause variants.” ICAN filed a Freedom of Information Act request asking for its evidence that vaccines do not cause variants. You won’t believe what they said.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14mxmx-cdc-fails-to-prove-covid-shot-variant-claim.html
The CDC continues to claim that it is a “myth” that “COVID-19 vaccines cause variants.” ICAN filed a Freedom of Information Act request asking for its evidence that vaccines do not cause variants. You won’t believe what they said.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14mxmx-cdc-fails-to-prove-covid-shot-variant-claim.html
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