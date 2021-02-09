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Episode 5 - The Virus Myth & How We Got Here with Amandha Vollmer
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156 views • February 09, 2021
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* Health Coach Mentorship and Mastery Program - https://learn.instituteforfunctionalhealthcoaching.com/hcmm
QUOTES & KEY POINTS:
Understand the myth behind the virus and how we reached this point in our society. Amandha shares with our tribe that a Virus is the body’s protective reaction in response to toxin exposure and it’s attempt to clear it from the body...
KEY POINTS WE COVER:
What are viruses and are they alive?
Where did the belief come from that they were contagious or “could be spread from one person to the other?
What is really happening to the body when people experience “symptoms” of what they believe is a virus
Can you give us your top bullet points about why masks are hazardous to our health
What are your thoughts about the Covid Vaccine?
I bought your book on DMSO and would love to hear more about botanicals and DMSO and how you got involved in that work?
What does your inner light tell you about where we are headed?
Amandas SITE: https://yumnaturals.store
Use COUPON CODE for a 5% discount: truthtribe
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology.
Most of her life, Amandha has taken a keen interest in botanical medicine, self-educating on the topic many years before attaining her formal medical training. Amandha also sought answers via the energetic healing arts and became a Registered Reiki Practitioner & Teacher, among other modalities.
After much scholarly and independent study, Amandha’s passion for the elegant and effective sub-molecular medicine known as homeopathy brought her to study in India under Rajan Sankaran. Amandha volunteered for intensive medical program in Northern India, shadowing cardiologists, obstetricians, Ayurvedic practitioners and homeopathic doctors alike.
Amandha is the author of Healing with DMSO book, a science-backed guide will help you understand how DMSO works, why it works, and the many ways you can harness its power to heal your aches, pains, and other ailments, all in an easy-to-read and friendly way.
VISIT our Guest at:
Not censored here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6DNCVpNofW5k/
https://lbry.tv/@yumnaturals:0
https://vimeo.com/user74902399
https://hyprr.com/channels/yumnaturalsemporium
Amandha's websites:
http://yumnaturals.com/
https://healingwithdmso.com/
https://yummy.doctor/
Social Media Presence:
https://www.instagram.com/amandha DOT vollmer/
https://mewe.com/i-front/amandha vollmer
https://www.minds.com/doctor_yummy/
https://gab.com/Doctor_Yummy
https://www.facebook.com/amandha vollmerauthor
https://www.facebook.com/yumnaturals
https://www.facebook.com/Healing-with-DMSO-112782980419168
Telegram @Amandha Vollmer and @Healthy Dose of Truth - YumNaturals Emporium
RESOURCES & LINKS:
Exosomes Dr Andy Kauffman - https://hipegalaxy.com/covid19/dr-andrew-kaufman-is-covid-19-an-exosome/
It has been estimated that there are over 380 trillion viruses inhabiting us, a community collectively known as the human virome
‘Invisible Rainbow’ book - Based on the theory that ‘every time someone is exposed to a new type of EMF, they get an inoculation to adapt by boosting their immune system’
* JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE ACTION TAKERS & CHANGE MAKERS GROUP: https://dianekazer.com/action-takers-change-makers/
* Diane's website: www.dianekazer.com
* Killer Breasts Book: https://www.dianekazer.com/killer-breasts
* Explant Solution: https://www.overcomingbreastimplantillness.com
* Diane’s Detox Program: www.warriordetox.com
* Carmen Hunter Health - https://carmenhunterhealth.com/
* Health Coaches can follow Carmen here - https://carmen-hunter-health.mn.co/
* Health Coach Mentorship and Mastery Program - https://learn.instituteforfunctionalhealthcoaching.com/hcmm
QUOTES & KEY POINTS:
Understand the myth behind the virus and how we reached this point in our society. Amandha shares with our tribe that a Virus is the body’s protective reaction in response to toxin exposure and it’s attempt to clear it from the body...
KEY POINTS WE COVER:
What are viruses and are they alive?
Where did the belief come from that they were contagious or “could be spread from one person to the other?
What is really happening to the body when people experience “symptoms” of what they believe is a virus
Can you give us your top bullet points about why masks are hazardous to our health
What are your thoughts about the Covid Vaccine?
I bought your book on DMSO and would love to hear more about botanicals and DMSO and how you got involved in that work?
What does your inner light tell you about where we are headed?
Amandas SITE: https://yumnaturals.store
Use COUPON CODE for a 5% discount: truthtribe
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology.
Most of her life, Amandha has taken a keen interest in botanical medicine, self-educating on the topic many years before attaining her formal medical training. Amandha also sought answers via the energetic healing arts and became a Registered Reiki Practitioner & Teacher, among other modalities.
After much scholarly and independent study, Amandha’s passion for the elegant and effective sub-molecular medicine known as homeopathy brought her to study in India under Rajan Sankaran. Amandha volunteered for intensive medical program in Northern India, shadowing cardiologists, obstetricians, Ayurvedic practitioners and homeopathic doctors alike.
Amandha is the author of Healing with DMSO book, a science-backed guide will help you understand how DMSO works, why it works, and the many ways you can harness its power to heal your aches, pains, and other ailments, all in an easy-to-read and friendly way.
VISIT our Guest at:
Not censored here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6DNCVpNofW5k/
https://lbry.tv/@yumnaturals:0
https://vimeo.com/user74902399
https://hyprr.com/channels/yumnaturalsemporium
Amandha's websites:
http://yumnaturals.com/
https://healingwithdmso.com/
https://yummy.doctor/
Social Media Presence:
https://www.instagram.com/amandha DOT vollmer/
https://mewe.com/i-front/amandha vollmer
https://www.minds.com/doctor_yummy/
https://gab.com/Doctor_Yummy
https://www.facebook.com/amandha vollmerauthor
https://www.facebook.com/yumnaturals
https://www.facebook.com/Healing-with-DMSO-112782980419168
Telegram @Amandha Vollmer and @Healthy Dose of Truth - YumNaturals Emporium
RESOURCES & LINKS:
Exosomes Dr Andy Kauffman - https://hipegalaxy.com/covid19/dr-andrew-kaufman-is-covid-19-an-exosome/
It has been estimated that there are over 380 trillion viruses inhabiting us, a community collectively known as the human virome
‘Invisible Rainbow’ book - Based on the theory that ‘every time someone is exposed to a new type of EMF, they get an inoculation to adapt by boosting their immune system’
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