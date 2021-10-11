Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Medical Racism (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.13.14)

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The show's title is Medical Racism.
Dr Daniels reviews racial biases in The Standard of Care. This includes both diagnosis and therapy. Dr Daniels shows how this practice leads to the consumption of more deadly care by people of every skin color. Medical Racism is an important driver in the Medical Murder of more than 860,000 Americans in 2012. Learn how you can avoid this fate. Save your life - Tune In. All Races sure to benefit.
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