"They're after your Kids" - The Real Agenda Behind The Great Reset | A Conversation with Catherine Austin Fitts
Streamed on: May 5, 9:00 pm EDT

The Kim Iversen Show LIVE | May 5, 2023

Catherine Austin Fitts began her career on Wall Street and eventually rose to managing director and member of the board of the firm Dillon, Read & Co. Inc. In 1989, she was appointed Assistant Secretary of Housing - Federal Housing Commissioner in the first Bush administration. Following this appointment, Catherine became president of The Hamilton Securities Group, an investment bank and financial software developer based in Washington D.C. She is currently the managing member of Solari Investment Advisory Services, LLC.
childrencollapseclimate changetechnologyeconomyweather controlaikim iversenwarsurveillancedepopulationinflationbioweaponcatherine austin fittscentral controloperating systemfinancial coupmrnathe great resetcbdcgreat poisoningslavery systemnet zerodigital slaverybanks consolidation

