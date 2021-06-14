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Prevention & At Home Treatment Mass Distribution Protocol for COVID-19
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215 views • June 14, 2021
Prevention and Treatment Protocols for COVID-19 https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/#i-mass-protocol
In October of 2020, ivermectin was adopted as a core medication in our protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. For more information on ivermectin please go to our new Ivermectin in COVID-19 page, https://covid19criticalcare.com/ivermectin-in-covid-19/ where you will also find our manuscript which was recently accepted for publication in a major medical journal called “Review of the Emerging Evidence Supporting the Use of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19”.
On these pages you can also download the FLCCC Alliance’s protocols to prevent and treat COVID-19:
Recently added:
I-MASS – Prevention & At Home Treatment Mass Distribution Protocol for COVID-19 (updated June 2, 2021)
The I-MASS Protocol was created for generalized distribution during mass outbreaks and in low-resource countries. To achieve maximal impact as well as ease of deployment with the lowest burden of required elements, the I-MASS treatment approach is centered on the fewest, core, high impact elements such as the drug Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine that is on the WHO’s list of essential medicines, has been given 3.7 billion times around the globe, and has won the Nobel prize in 2015 for its global and historic impacts in eradicating endemic parasitic infections in many parts of the world.
Ivermectin has proven to be highly potent against COVID-19. It has shown antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties in observational and randomized controlled studies conducted throughout the world. Practitioners and Health Ministries who have adopted Ivermectin in treatment protocols report significant reductions in time to recovery, hospitalizations, and death. The use of Ivermectin as prophylaxis and prevention has also been proven in studies to reduce the spread of infection and offer protection to high-risk individuals.
Also included in the protocol are Vitamin D3, Melatonin, Aspirin, a multivitamin, a thermometer, and an antiseptic mouthwash. The evidence for supporting the other vitamins and medicine can be found here: https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/medical-evidence-and-optional-medicines/.
The FLCCC peer-reviewed paper summarizing this data has been published in the American Journal of Therapeutics: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8088823/.
Further supportive information can also be found here: https://covid19criticalcare.com/ivermectin-in-covid-19/.
Additional treatment protocols for COVID-19, including for hospitalized patients, can be found at https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/.
Support for Ivermectin in the use of prophylaxis can be found here: https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/ivermectin-as-prophylaxis-against-covid19-retrospective-cases-evaluati…
Disclaimer: The safety of Ivermectin in pregnancy has not been established. Particularly the use in the 1st trimester should be discussed with your doctor beforehand.
In October of 2020, ivermectin was adopted as a core medication in our protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. For more information on ivermectin please go to our new Ivermectin in COVID-19 page, https://covid19criticalcare.com/ivermectin-in-covid-19/ where you will also find our manuscript which was recently accepted for publication in a major medical journal called “Review of the Emerging Evidence Supporting the Use of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19”.
On these pages you can also download the FLCCC Alliance’s protocols to prevent and treat COVID-19:
Recently added:
I-MASS – Prevention & At Home Treatment Mass Distribution Protocol for COVID-19 (updated June 2, 2021)
The I-MASS Protocol was created for generalized distribution during mass outbreaks and in low-resource countries. To achieve maximal impact as well as ease of deployment with the lowest burden of required elements, the I-MASS treatment approach is centered on the fewest, core, high impact elements such as the drug Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine that is on the WHO’s list of essential medicines, has been given 3.7 billion times around the globe, and has won the Nobel prize in 2015 for its global and historic impacts in eradicating endemic parasitic infections in many parts of the world.
Ivermectin has proven to be highly potent against COVID-19. It has shown antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties in observational and randomized controlled studies conducted throughout the world. Practitioners and Health Ministries who have adopted Ivermectin in treatment protocols report significant reductions in time to recovery, hospitalizations, and death. The use of Ivermectin as prophylaxis and prevention has also been proven in studies to reduce the spread of infection and offer protection to high-risk individuals.
Also included in the protocol are Vitamin D3, Melatonin, Aspirin, a multivitamin, a thermometer, and an antiseptic mouthwash. The evidence for supporting the other vitamins and medicine can be found here: https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/medical-evidence-and-optional-medicines/.
The FLCCC peer-reviewed paper summarizing this data has been published in the American Journal of Therapeutics: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8088823/.
Further supportive information can also be found here: https://covid19criticalcare.com/ivermectin-in-covid-19/.
Additional treatment protocols for COVID-19, including for hospitalized patients, can be found at https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/.
Support for Ivermectin in the use of prophylaxis can be found here: https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/ivermectin-as-prophylaxis-against-covid19-retrospective-cases-evaluati…
Disclaimer: The safety of Ivermectin in pregnancy has not been established. Particularly the use in the 1st trimester should be discussed with your doctor beforehand.
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