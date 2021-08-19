TRUMP'S #1 AGENDA - REMEMBER ITS ALL ABOUT THE CHILDREN ... Stay Strong!   ReUpload CHIC GREEK GEEK

Everything we are going through right now is all about the children, EVERYTHING.

We are getting very close to the precipice of destruction. The children will soon all be safe and we, the world, will soon all be FREE. Hold the line. Stay prepped up for the hard times to come just before the Fall of the Cabal. Food, Water, Energy, Self Defense, Communications, Fuel and alternate power may be needed for short term.

The Enemy will not go quietly, so be alert and stay safe. The military is in control and some things make slip through the cracks but be sure we have already won the battle, the game. Just as Check Mate determines the winner, the final moves must be played out until the last. The Patriots have already moved into Check Mate with The Invisible Enemy. The last few moves are in play right now. Stay Strong Patriots. Keep pushing back with information and defending our Constitutional Rights protecting our children in school from mask and vaccine mandates.



RE Upload CHIC GREEK GEEK Deleted YooTube video on my channel

FEBRUARY 19, 2021