Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The New Federal State of China Rescue of Fellow Fighters’ Family and Survey of Infection Cases
9 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/677959

Summary：During the recent vaccine disaster and Covid outbreak in China, the New Federal State of China(NFSC) quickly launched a relief mission to provide medication and treatment/prevention protocol to the fellow citizen in mainland China and conducted a survey of recovery. The results showed that the protocol works well, shortening the course of the illness and reducing the pain of the infection.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket