The New Federal State of China Rescue of Fellow Fighters’ Family and Survey of Infection Cases

Summary：During the recent vaccine disaster and Covid outbreak in China, the New Federal State of China(NFSC) quickly launched a relief mission to provide medication and treatment/prevention protocol to the fellow citizen in mainland China and conducted a survey of recovery. The results showed that the protocol works well, shortening the course of the illness and reducing the pain of the infection.
