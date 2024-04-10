🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️Unexpected video.
Arrival at the weapons storage base in Akhtyrka (Sumy region). There were 32 towed D-20 howitzers in the parking lot. It looks epic, but it’s strange that they only got to them in 2024. The howitzers themselves most likely needed restoration.
In any case, most of them have now been destroyed. From the point of view of destroying towed artillery, this is by far the most epic strike of the entire war.
Source @Intel Slava Z
