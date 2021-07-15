EP 2531-9AM BIDEN PREEMPTS AUDIT RESULTS BY SIGNALING "CIVIL WAR" & MILITANTS TO "ACT"

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During an unhinged speech on Wednesday in Philadelphia, President Joe Biden implied that Confederate soldiers were better people than the Trump supporters at the January 6th riot because not even the “confederates” during the Civil War “never breached the Capitol.” The comments from Biden came when he accused Republicans of attempting to “suppress and subvert the right to vote” with voter security laws.
“There’s an unfolding assault taking place in America today, an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote in fair and free elections, an assault on democracy, an assault on liberty, and assault on who we are, who we are as Americans, for make no mistake, bullies and merchants of fear, peddlers of lies, are threatening the very foundation of our country,” Biden stated.
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