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Peace Requires Cooperation, and Cooperation is a built-up set of SKILLS.
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5 views • April 11, 2020
HOLY LAW teaches Cooperation :: http://www.holyconservancy.org/2728.htm
TO COOPERATE :: [ancient analog word matrix] INCLUDES FACTORS ::
1, think things through; shelve emotions
2, choose and allow feelings to move
3, state your business openly
4, improve outcomes
6, pursue manifest Goodness
8, select associates carefully
12, but deal with everyone
16, show you care enough to listen
24, measure-for-measure, quid pro quo
32, state your truth
48, make way for good harmless methods
96. cooperate Factors of 96:
96 = 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 3 = choices to the fifth times statement
= which means, everyone consents to the outcome
TO COOPERATE :: [ancient analog word matrix] INCLUDES FACTORS ::
1, think things through; shelve emotions
2, choose and allow feelings to move
3, state your business openly
4, improve outcomes
6, pursue manifest Goodness
8, select associates carefully
12, but deal with everyone
16, show you care enough to listen
24, measure-for-measure, quid pro quo
32, state your truth
48, make way for good harmless methods
96. cooperate Factors of 96:
96 = 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 3 = choices to the fifth times statement
= which means, everyone consents to the outcome
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